DPW awarded for innovation

The Village of Warwick Department of Public Works was recently recognized for outstanding achievement in innovation in the New York State LTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program’s Build a Better Mousetrap Competition for the Fin-Bin trash container.

The Fin-Bin provides an aesthetically pleasing and functional solution for waste disposal at events. It features customizable designs for specific event themes, it enhances the visual appeal of public spaces, and fosters a sense of pride.

For the highway department, it is a cost-effective, durable, and easy-to-maintain alternative to traditional trash bins. Its has machine washable, customizable fabric and is an efficient and versatile tool for waste management at events, reducing the need for constant replacements and improving the overall cleanliness of public areas.

“The Build a Better Mousetrap Competition highlights innovation at the local level. The entries for 2025 include a fantastic array of outstanding ideas by the highway and public works departments across New York State,” NYSLTAP Center - Cornell Local Roads Program Director David Orr said.

The competition is an annual statewide contest for N.Y.S. highway and public works departments to discover and share creative innovations that solve everyday problems. Entries are judged under the criteria of cost, implementation, transferability, and commonality of the problem solved. Winners will be entered into a national competition.