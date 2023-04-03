District to offer Universal Pre-K in ‘23-’24

The district will once again be offering Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) classes for the 2023-24 school year.

This is a special program funded by a New York State Education Department (NYSED) grant. It provides an early learning experience for the children of Warwick Valley Central School District residents. Up to 132 children at four childcare locations in Warwick can be accommodated.

As required by state regulations, the district will have a lottery to determine who will be awarded the 132 slots. Signups for the UPK lottery will begin on the district website on Friday, May 5, 2023 and continue through Monday, May 22, 2023. Parents of selected students will be notified by June 12, 2023.

There is a two-step application and registration process to qualify, which will open May 5 at noon and continue through May 22 at 4:00 p.m. Only fully-completed and approved application received by 4:00 p.m. on May 22, 2023 will be included in the selection process.

The 2023-24 program is limited to children of district residents who turn 4 by December 1, 2023. Residency must be established by May 5, 2023 to be eligible for the UPK program.

Children attend the UPK program five days a week for five hours a day. The program follows the district calendar — 180 days of attendance from September through June. Families are responsible for transportation to and from the local daycare agency.

Program requirements

There is no cost for the program. However, providers may require a registration fee, which is not covered by the district. The district cannot guarantee parents will receive their preferred choice of location.

If more than 132 applications are received, the district will conduct a random lottery on May 25, 2023, at the Dorothy C. Wilson Education Center to determine which children will participate. Lottery numbers 133 and greater will establish the UPK Waiting List.

The UPK office will email all applicants by June 12, 2023 to notify if the child was selected or placed on the waiting list. Parents/guardians will be asked to confirm receipt of the email notification. If confirmation isn’t received, the district will attempt to connect by phone. If no response is received within three business days, the child will be moved to the end of the waiting list.

The district recommends that families with multiple children pre-register their children at their first choice of UPK provider for their tuition UPK program, as the selection of one twin, triplet or sibling has no effect on the selection of other siblings during the lottery selection process. Each child in the family is treated as an individual.

Children must be up-to-date with vaccination requirements and the UPK provider will require a separate registration for children selected.

The UPK providers will be:

· Village Childcare, LLC - 73 slots at two locations: 95 Kings Hwy. & 199 Kings Hwy.

· Warwick Day Care Center - 23 slots at 18 Grand St.

· The Rhythm & Rhyme Childcare Center - 20 slots at 65 Ronald Reagan Blvd.

· Mini Me Childcare (St. Stephens) - 16 slots at 75 Sanfordville Road

For additional information, including updates about the registration/application process, log onto the district’s Universal Pre-K webpage at www.warwickvalleyschools.com/upk.