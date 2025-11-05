District staff members honored for contributions

Julie Warburton and Cheryl Zis - two Florida Union Free School District community members - were recently honored by the Mid-Hudson School Study Council for their outstanding achievements. Warburton was recognized for excellence in Pupil Personnel Services and Zis for excellence as Support Staff.

The Mid-Hudson School Study Council (MHSSC) annually presents its Awards for Excellence to recognize outstanding staff members in school districts across the Mid-Hudson region. The awards honor contributions in categories such as administration, pupil personnel services and staff support. Recent recipients have included principals, teachers and aides from various districts.

In the four years that Warburton has worked in the FUFSD, she has become not only a cornerstone of student support services, but also a trusted colleague, a compassionate advocate and a quiet force of strength for so many in the Florida community.

“Julie doesn’t wait to be asked,” shared Superintendent Dr. Lisamarie Spindler. “She anticipates needs. She shows up. She listens. And she leads quietly, with purpose and heart.”

Last year, the community suffered a great loss that was felt by all. Warburton did not hesitate to step up to not only offer care to any who needed, but to organize various efforts to help a displaced family stay connected to school, community and vital resources during an unimaginable time.

Zis serves as the backbone of the school community - the dependable heart of the front office and a true example of professionalism, compassion and commitment to students, staff and families.

At S.S. Seward, no two days are the same for Zis. She answers phones, supports students, coordinates staff coverage, assists parents, troubleshoots technology issues and tackles challenges of every size. No matter what comes her way, she handles it all with patience, warmth and a sense of humor that brightens the school day.

“Cheryl is the go-to person for absolutely everyone,” said principal Michael Maesano. “Students seek her out for support and reassurance. Staff turn to her for guidance and perspective. Administrators rely on her for insight and organization. Families know her as a trusted voice and a caring presence. She leads with her heart and serves with her whole self.”

The MHSSC strives to achieve and recognize excellence in education for the Mid-Hudson Valley school districts and communities. Through research on a variety of topics in education, the MHSSC identifies individuals in the academic space who exhibit incredible impact and outstanding efforts and recognizes them for their accomplishments.