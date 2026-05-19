District Governor Elect Doug Stage honors GWL Lion President Arianna Kafka with Presidential Leadership Award

District Governor Elect Doug Stage came to the Greenwood Lake Lions’ meeting on May 13 to induct our newest member: Hart Tracy , and to present to the GWL Lion President Arianna Kafka the Presidential Leadership Award.

The International President’s Leadership Award in Lions Clubs International is a prestigious, discretionary honor given by the sitting International President to members who have made significant leadership contributions to the association during their term. It is often recognized as one of the top honors from Lions Clubs International, acknowledging exceptional service, membership growth efforts, and support for the association’s programs and the Lions Clubs International Foundation