Departed veterans honored

The people of Warwick were out in force on Memorial Day to honor our departed veterans.

The parade traversed Main Street to both Warwick and St. Stephen’s cemeteries with the streets lined with spectators.

Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer spoke at the ceremony. A Boy Scout read the “Gettysburg Address”. In addition, there were other speakers, and flowers were placed at the memorial.

Warwick Valley VFW Post’s 4662 CDR Jose Morales provided the following information:

”The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the United States honors Memorial Day with a solemn ritual that pays tribute to fallen service members. This ceremony typically begins with a gathering of veterans, family members, and community members at a designated memorial site or cemetery. Participants reflect on the sacrifices made by those who served in foreign conflicts.

As part of the ritual, flowers are laid down at the memorials symbolizing remembrance and respect for the lives lost in service to the nation. The ceremony often includes the presentation of the American flag, which is placed at the memorial to honor the bravery and commitment of the deceased veterans. Speeches and readings may accompany the actions, emphasizing the importance of remembering and honoring those who gave their lives for freedom. The ritual serves as a poignant reminder of sacrifice and the enduring legacy of veterans in the hearts of their communities.”