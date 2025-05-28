x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Departed veterans honored

Warwick. Solemn ceremonies were held at cemeteries

| 28 May 2025 | 12:13
    A member of the Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 lays a wreath at the ceremony
    A member of the Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 lays a wreath at the ceremony ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Color guard marches
    Color guard marches ( Photo by Aja Brandt)
    Twins Charlotte and Maggie wave their flags
    Twins Charlotte and Maggie wave their flags ( Photo by Aja Brandt)
    Flags in memory of each of Warwick’s community veterans on view in front of Lazear Smith &amp; Vander Platt Memorial Home.
    Flags in memory of each of Warwick’s community veterans on view in front of Lazear Smith & Vander Platt Memorial Home. ( Photo by Aja Brandt)
    Warwick Valley Wildcats High School band marching in the parade.
    Warwick Valley Wildcats High School band marching in the parade. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Families with their children watch the parade go by.
    Families with their children watch the parade go by. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Families with their children watch the parade go by.
    Families with their children watch the parade go by. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Boy scout reads the “Gettysburg Address” at the service.
    Boy scout reads the “Gettysburg Address” at the service. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Boy scouts in attendance at the ceremony.
    Boy scouts in attendance at the ceremony. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Members of the VFW salute at the memorial.
    Members of the VFW salute at the memorial. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Departed veterans honored
    A big wave
    A big wave ( Photo by Aja Brandt)
    Girl Scout Troop 546
    Girl Scout Troop 546 ( Aja Brandt)
    Jack Pennings seen on his tractor pulls a float of local veterans.
    Jack Pennings seen on his tractor pulls a float of local veterans. ( Aja Brandt)
    Veteran handing out flags
    Veteran handing out flags ( Photo by Aja Brandt)
    VFW members wave at the crowd
    VFW members wave at the crowd ( Photo by Aja Brandt)

The people of Warwick were out in force on Memorial Day to honor our departed veterans.

The parade traversed Main Street to both Warwick and St. Stephen’s cemeteries with the streets lined with spectators.

Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer spoke at the ceremony. A Boy Scout read the “Gettysburg Address”. In addition, there were other speakers, and flowers were placed at the memorial.

Warwick Valley VFW Post’s 4662 CDR Jose Morales provided the following information:

”The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the United States honors Memorial Day with a solemn ritual that pays tribute to fallen service members. This ceremony typically begins with a gathering of veterans, family members, and community members at a designated memorial site or cemetery. Participants reflect on the sacrifices made by those who served in foreign conflicts.

As part of the ritual, flowers are laid down at the memorials symbolizing remembrance and respect for the lives lost in service to the nation. The ceremony often includes the presentation of the American flag, which is placed at the memorial to honor the bravery and commitment of the deceased veterans. Speeches and readings may accompany the actions, emphasizing the importance of remembering and honoring those who gave their lives for freedom. The ritual serves as a poignant reminder of sacrifice and the enduring legacy of veterans in the hearts of their communities.”