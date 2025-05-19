DEC and DOH are asking for public comment

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Department of Health (DOH) have announced the Drinking Water Source Protection Program Framework 2025 is available for public comment.

This is the principal guide for communities and technical assistance providers to draft and implement a plan that protects public drinking water sources for the long term.

The Drinking Water Source Protection Program is led by DEC and DOH in collaboration with the Departments of Agriculture and Markets and State and empowers municipalities to take critical actions to improve and protect the environment and public drinking water sources, even before they are treated to supply safe potable water.