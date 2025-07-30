Deborah Giuliani named Rotary Club president

Retired educator Deborah Giuliani has been installed as president of the 75-member Warwick Valley Rotary Club.

She’ll head the service organization’s new leadership team as it celebrates its 50th anniversary year.

Rotary District Governor Beau O’Loendorf gave the oath of office to Giuliani and the club’s incoming officers and directors during a June 17 ceremony at the Warwick Valley Country Club.

Other officers and directors who took office July 1 include Leo R. Kaytes and Neil Sinclair, co-presidents-elect; Tina Buck, vice president; Maria Codd-Perez and Bob Carl, recording secretaries; Kristi Greco, corresponding secretary; Leo R. Kaytes, treasurer; Laura Barca, past president; and Cindy Vander Plaat, club advisor.

Incoming club directors of Rotary Avenues of Service are Laurene Iammatteo, club and membership; Joyce Perron, community; Paul Ruszkiewicz, vocational; Michael Johndrow, next generation; and Tony Cosimano, international. Incoming Warwick Valley Rotary Foundation officers are Tina Buck, president; John McGloin, vice president; Ashish Arnand, treasurer; Laurene Iammatteo, secretary; Laura Barca and Cindy Vander Plaat, advisors.

Warwick Valley Rotary is a service club of community-minded men and women who assist non-profits with donations of time, talent, and money to improve the quality of life in Warwick and beyond. The original Warwick Rotary Club was started in 1922 but went inactive during World War II. The current club was founded in 1976.

Local Rotarians co-sponsor the August Warwick Senior Picnic in Town Park, co-host the Christmas Party for Needy Children, reward four outstanding high school graduating seniors with $2,000 scholarships, and donate $1,500 each to Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center, Warwick Humane Society, Backpack Snack Attack, food pantries in Warwick, Florida and Greenwood Lake as well as numerous health organizations, military veterans’ projects, plus activities involving student and youth groups.

Anyone interested in learning more about Warwick Rotary is invited to attend a weekly luncheon meeting held each Wednesday noon at the Landmark Inn. Log onto warwickvalleyrotary.org for more information.