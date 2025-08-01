Dan Doyle inducted into World Disc Golf Hall of Fame

The World Disc Golf Hall of Fame recently announced that Warwick resident Dan Doyle is one of five Class of 2025 members. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony during the U.S. Disc Golf Championships in Rock Hill, S.C. in October.

“What an incredibly humbling honor it is for me to be recognized by my peers around the world for my five decades of helping to grow the sport of Disc Golf,” Doyle said. “Disc Sports have been a passion of mine since my first day on the Rutgers College campus in 1974. I’ve embraced Disc Sports, particularly Ultimate Frisbee and Disc Golf, because I love watching flying discs in flight. But what’s really cool is that in the course of providing satisfaction for myself, I also have been able to expose so many others to the same joy that I experience. So it’s an incredible win-win scenario, and this honor is beyond my wildest imagination.”

A Warwick resident since 1986, Doyle has dedicated over 50 years to Disc Sports as a competitor, tournament director, course designer, promoter, organizer, visionary, and member of various Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) committees at local, regional, national, and international levels. He is a member of the inaugural classes of both the New York Disc Golf Hall of Fame (2016) and the New Jersey Disc Golf Hall of Fame (2017). Doyle has designed, co-designed, or served as a design consultant for over 30 courses across seven Northeast states and has played on four world championship Ultimate Frisbee teams during his 30-year career.

In 1999, Doyle completed the initial design of the Town of Warwick Disc Golf course in the Town Park on Union Corners Road. The course has hosted numerous local, regional, and national tournaments and currently ranks as the #2 course in New York State. He is also designing new courses at Mitchko Mountain Recreation Area in Jefferson Township, Thomas Bull County Park in Campbell Hall, and Winding Hills Park in Montgomery.

In 2011, Doyle purchased a 47-acre property across the street from the Town Park and designed an 18-hole Disc Golf course on the site, naming it The Oasis at Warwick due to its stunning natural beauty. He, along with his son Zack and brewmaster Charlie Holmgren, is currently overseeing the construction of the Fence Road Farm Brewery, which will feature a restaurant, Disc Golf pro shop, and an event space for farm weddings, seminars, workshops, birthday parties, and other gatherings.

“What gets me most excited about this project is that our Event Space will be an all-inclusive community gathering space to collaborate, learn, grow, and experience in a supportive, frolicky, playful environment in order to nourish the community and one’s heart, mind, body, and soul,” Doyle said, adding that he hopes to open the Fence Road Farm Brewery in the coming months.

Doyle said he is optimistic that his induction into the World Disc Golf Hall of Fame will create new opportunities to further promote the sport both locally and nationally. He encourages Fence Road Farm Brewery visitors to stop by and say hello.