County to host AI Summit

Orange County will host the Hudson Valley Regional Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit on March 10 at Mount Saint Mary College. This free, open to the public summit will give regional leaders hands-on exposure to helpful tools.

The summit will feature a keynote address and three expert panel discussions focused on AI workforce transformation, AI-driven services, and AI ethics. Attendees will gain insights on how AI can save time, provide insights for faster decision making and improve leadership. Guests will even have the opportunity to experience a humanoid robot and AI robotic dog in action.

“AI is reshaping the future at an unprecedented pace,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “This summit will bring key stakeholders in our region together to learn directly from experts ways to prepare Orange County and the Hudson Valley to lead in this new era of innovation.”

Register for the event at https://shorturl.at/XMcOg.