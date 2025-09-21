County to honor local soldiers killed during WWI battle

Area residents are invited to attend a solemn and historic ceremony at the County’s Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at 111 Craigville Road, Goshen on Sept. 29 at 10:00 a.m.

The event, known as “Orange County Veterans Memorial Day,” is hosted by the County’s Veterans Service Agency (VSA) and will include the reading of the names of the 40 Orange County residents lost during the Battle of the Hindenburg Line in Northern France on Sept. 29, 1918.

The fallen soldiers served in Companies E and L of the 107th Regiment, 27th Division and were killed when Allied forces launched a 56-hour offensive that broke through the Hindenburg Line, the last major line of German defenses on the Western Front. Their sacrifice contributed to the Allied victory in World War I, which concluded on Nov. 11, 1918.

“Despite the Battle of the Hindenburg Line being over 100 years ago, we continue to remember and honor the bravery and sacrifice of those 40 men who sadly never made it home,” said Orange County VSA Director Christian Farrell,

The Hindenburg Line was a heavily fortified zone running across Northern France, consisting of six defensive lines nearly 6,000 yards deep, with barbed wire, concrete emplacements, and firing positions.

“These soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our nation, and more than a century later, their courage and service continue to inspire us,” County Executive Steve Neuhaus added. “This ceremony is a fitting way to honor their memory and remind us of the heavy price paid for freedom.”

The service is open to the public.