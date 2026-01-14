County DA announces staff additions

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that his office has hired four Assistant District Attorneys on Jan. 12, three of whom have years of prior prosecutorial experience.

Assistant District Attorney Tara Waters received her B.A. from the University of Delaware and J.D. from the Touro Law School. She has worked as an Assistant District Attorney since September of 2008, handling criminal matters including narcotics and criminal enterprise cases in the Bronx County, Rockland County and Ulster County District Attorneys Offices. ADA Waters will be joining the County Court Bureau.

Assistant District Attorney Nicole Garcia received her B.A. from Quinnipiac University and her J.D. from the Western New England University School of Law with a concentration in criminal law. In 2019 she started working at the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office where she rose to the title of Supervising ADA. She was assigned to the Special Investigations Unit where she was assigned to work with the Narcotics Task Force. ADA Garcia will be joining the County Court Bureau.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Huynh received her B.A. from the Honors Program at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, CUNY, New York, and her J.D. from the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University. She joined the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office in September of 2022 where she worked in the Criminal Court Bureau. She later joined the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office where she handled a variety of criminal matters and presented cases to the grand jury. ADA Huynh will be joining the Local Court Bureau.

Assistant District Attorney Molly Meyer graduated from the College of Saint Rose where she earned her B.S. in Criminal Justice with a Pre-Law concentration and a minor in Business Administration. She earned her J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law and is currently awaiting admission to the New York Bar. Prior to joining the Office, she interned at a local law firm where she assisted in legal research, drafted legal documents and sorted evidence to assist the attorneys. ADA Meyer will be joining the Early Case Assessment Bureau.

“I am thrilled to welcome the new Assistant District Attorneys to join the ranks of our Office,” Hoovler said. “As we continue to meet the challenges imposed by Criminal Justice Reforms, we value the addition of these attorneys’ skill and experience. I look forward to their work on behalf of the office and to our continued ability to seek justice for the citizens of the county.”