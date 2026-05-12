Cornwall High School student wins Michael’s Appliance Center ‘Design the Hood’ Art competition

Michael’s Appliance Center announced Braden Work, a student at Cornwall Central High School, as the winner of its “Design the Hood: Inspired by Italy” student art competition.

The competition invited Orange County high school art students to submit original Italian-inspired concepts for an Elica range hood, transforming a functional kitchen appliance into a work of art. Braden’s winning design, inspired by the Leaning Tower of Pisa and Italian scenery, was selected for its creativity, visual impact, and ability to translate beautifully onto the hood itself.

As the winner, Braden will paint his design directly onto the range hood at his school, with the finished piece later to be permanently displayed in the Michael’s Appliance Center showroom in Middletown.

“We were excited to create an opportunity that connected art, design, and community,” said Chris Walsh, store manager of Michael’s Appliance Center. “Braden’s concept captured the spirit of the competition, and we’re looking forward to seeing his vision come to life.”

The initiative was launched in partnership with Elica, the Italian manufacturer known worldwide for innovative kitchen ventilation design.

Michael’s Appliance Center worked with local schools, art teachers, and administrators throughout the competition to encourage student participation and celebrate young artistic talent across Orange County.