Congressman Pat Ryan launches America 250 essay contest for Hudson Valley High School students

In celebration of the country’s 250th birthday this week, Congressman Pat Ryan has launched his America 250 essay contest for Hudson Valley high school students.

The contest is open to all Hudson Valley high school students (Grades 9-12) and runs from July 4 to Aug. 31st. Students may choose from five prompts to reflect on America’s history and explore their hopes and visions for our country’s future. Participants will be recognized with Congressional Certificates, and the winner will be invited for a Capitol tour and meeting with Congressman Ryan in Washington, D.C.

“The Hudson Valley has a profoundly rich history of patriotism and service to this great country. Our community was on the forefront of American independence 250 years ago, and that revolutionary spirit lives on today – especially in our next generation of leaders, our young people,” said Congressman Ryan. “As we celebrate the first 250 years of American history, we must also look forward to the next 250. That’s why I am so excited to hear from the exceptional future leaders of the Hudson Valley about what America means to them and their hopes for the future. This Independence Day, it’s important to remember what unites us: our kids, our community, and the country that we love.”

Students in grades nine through 12 residing in the New York’s 18th Congressional are eligible to enter.

Students will write a 300-500 word essay in response to one of the following prompts:

What does America mean to you?



What do you value about American Constitutional democracy and what are your hopes for its future?



How do you view your generation’s role and responsibility as an active participant in America’s democracy?



If you could create a constitutional Amendment, what would it be and why?



Who is an American Founder you value and why?

Essays can be submitted between July 4 and Aug. 31 at https://bit.ly/ny18writes. For more information, please contact Congressman Ryan’s office at (845) 443-2930.