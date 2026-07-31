Community. Sponsors sought for Warwick Valley Rotary Club Flags for Heroes display

The Warwick Valley Rotary Club invites the community to participate in its annual Flags for Heroes display. From Aug. 22 through September 19, hundreds of American flags will line the grounds at Chateau Hathorn, each dedicated to a hero, whether a veteran, first responder, healthcare worker, teacher, family member, friend, or anyone whose courage, kindness, or service deserves to be recognized.

For a sponsorship of $50 per flag, participants can dedicate a flag in honor or memory of someone special while supporting the Warwick Valley Rotary Club’s service projects and charitable initiatives throughout the community. The display offers a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the impact of everyday heroes. To sponsor a flag or learn more, visit warwickvalleyrotary.org or contact any Rotary member.