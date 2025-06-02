Community invited to Juneteenth

The Union AME Church, under the leadership of Rev. Sharon Davidson, invites the Warwick community and surrounding towns and villages across Orange County to join in commemorating freedom, culture, and unity at the 2025 Warwick Juneteenth Festival on Thursday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Railroad Green, 98 Railroad Avenue.

Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, marks the moment on June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their emancipation—two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The day serves as a powerful symbol of liberation, resilience, and the enduring pursuit of justice.

The Warwick Juneteenth Festival is a family-friendly, community-wide celebration featuring music, dance, art, storytelling, food, and fellowship. Featured will be: live performances from local and regional artists, cultural storytelling and historical reflections activities for children and families, community vendors and food trucks, spoken word, poetry, and open mic, a unity walk and prayer moment, engagement with local churches, civic groups, educators, and artists.

This year’s theme is: “The Freedom Festival of Warwick: Celebrating Multi-Heritage and Unity.” It reflects the rich cultural mosaic of Orange County and the importance of honoring all our histories while moving forward together in unity.

“Juneteenth reminds us not just of our past struggles, but of our collective strength and shared future,” Davidson said. “This is a celebration of freedom, legacy, and togetherness — and we welcome everyone to join us.”

Admission is free and open to all. For more information, volunteer opportunities, or to become a vendor or sponsor, please visit www.warwickjuneteenthfestival.com or call (914) 772-8320.