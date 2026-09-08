Community invited to free Rosh Hashanah Day 2 experience at Mountain Lake Park

The community is invited to a free, welcoming Rosh Hashanah Day 2 gathering on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mountain Lake Park, the former Kutz Camp, 48 Bowen Road, Warwick.

The informal, family-friendly event offers a meaningful way to celebrate the Jewish New Year in a scenic outdoor setting. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided.

The morning will include traditional and modern High Holiday melodies, PJ Library crafts and games for children and a creative Tashlich ritual. This relaxed gathering is not a formal service and is designed to be accessible and welcoming for all ages.

The event is open to the entire Orange County Community; membership is not required.

Beit Kulanu, Orange County’s newest congregation, also offers a full schedule of High Holiday services for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, with opportunities for prayer, reflection, and community connection. For more information or to RSVP, call 845-651-7817 or 845-783-2626, or visit https://tbsny.org.