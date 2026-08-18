Community. Greenwood Lake Lions to sponsor Hudson Valley Honor Flight escort

The Greenwood Lake Lions Club announced their proud support and sponsorship of an escort for the Hudson Valley Honor Flight.

The Hudson Valley Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served our nation by providing veterans with the opportunity to visit the memorials in Washington, D.C., that were built in their honor.

As part of the national Honor Flight Network, Hudson Valley Honor Flight gives local veterans the chance to experience a memorable, all-expenses-paid day of recognition, camaraderie, and reflection. The organization places a special emphasis on veterans of the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War eras, as well as veterans who may have waited decades to receive the recognition they deserve. Terminally ill veterans are included regardless of service arena.