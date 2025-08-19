Civil Service exam applications now open

The New York State Department of Civil Service announced that the application period is now open for New York State’s entry-level law enforcement civil service exam. The exam is for applicants seeking a position at the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the Office of State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the State University of New York (SUNY).

The exam is scheduled to be held in November. Qualified candidates can apply to take the exam until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2025. There is no cost, as all state exam application fees are waived through December 2027.

“If you like helping people and making a difference in others’ lives, a career in law enforcement may be the right fit for you,” Department of Civil Service (DCS) Commissioner and Civil Service President Timothy Hogues said. “I encourage you to apply for the entry-level law enforcement exam and take the first steps toward a job that protects New York’s special resources, institutions and, most importantly, people.”

Those interested in being considered for entry-level law enforcement positions within state government must first meet the minimum qualifications for the title or titles of interest and register to take the exam.

All candidates who are qualified to take the exam will receive an admission notice via mail approximately two weeks prior to the date of the written test. The admission notice will provide date, time and location they are scheduled to appear details, along with other pertinent information.

The entry-level law enforcement exam is used to fill the following positions:

* Environmental Conservation Police Officer Trainee 1 & Forest Ranger 1

* Park Police Officer Trainee

* SUNY Police Officer 1

As part of the FY 2026 Enacted Budget, prospective Park Police Officer and University Police Officer candidates must be younger than 43 years old on the date of the written test. The age was changed from 35 to reflect changing demographics, broaden opportunities and increase the potential candidate pool. There is no maximum age requirement for Environmental Conservation Police Officer and Forest Ranger candidates.

The exam will also be used to hire Park Police Officers and University Police Officers with proficiency in Spanish, and Environmental Conservation Police Officers with proficiencies in Spanish or Chinese. While the online exam is in English, those with proficiency in another language will be required to pass a language proficiency exam at the time of hire.

DCS estimates that approximately 150 entry-level law enforcement positions statewide will be filled over the next year.

For information about the examination process, minimum qualifications or to apply to take the exam, log onto www.cs.ny.gov/police/.