Citizen of the Year nominations

Who should be Warwick’s next Citizen of the Year?

Community members are encouraged to submit a letter detailing nominee accomplishments and the reasons they deserve this recognition. Nominations should be emailed to wvrcnominating@gmail.com no later than Friday, Sept. 12.

”The Citizen of the Year award isn’t just about recognizing good deeds, it’s about celebrating the heart and soul of our community,” said Stan Martin of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club. “These are the people who quietly make a difference every single day, and it’s our honor to shine a light on their impact.”

The Warwick Valley Rotary Club, a 75-member strong service organization, has sponsored this program for decades. Last year’s award went to Suzyn Barron, recognized for her dedication to the Warwick Valley Humane Society.

Awards will be presented during a special ceremony on Oct. 22 at the Landmark Inn. Retired Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton will be master of ceremonies for the 18th consecutive year.

Proceeds from the evening will be donated to Rotary International’s PolioPlus project to eliminate polio worldwide. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match the donation two-for-one.

Two commemorative plaques honoring Warwick’s past Citizens of the Year hang in the Warwick Town Hall.

Warwick Attorney Lawrence Stage was the first recipient of the honor in 1968 when the Jaycees inaugurated the program. The Warwick Jaycees hosted the awards dinner until 1999, when the club became inactive.

For more information, log onto www.warwickvalleyrotary.org.