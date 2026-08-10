Chosun hosts second self-defense course for Warwick Junior Police Academy students

The Chosun Taekwondo Academy, a local martial arts school with headquarters located at 60 Galloway Road in Warwick, hosted a second special self-defense course in as many weeks for members of the Warwick Junior Police Academy on Friday, Aug. 7. Twenty-three eager youngsters were taught skills in martial arts techniques aimed at diffusing an unprovoked attack. A comprehensive guide describing the various techniques taught during the seminar, as well as certificates of participation were distributed to all attendees.

Head instructor Grandmaster Doug Cook, said, “It is always an honor to work with the Warwick Police Department for the benefit of these highly disciplined, enthusiastic youngsters. We celebrate is our fourth year providing this program. The event represents a logical extension of our school’s philosophy emphasizing the self-defense aspects of taekwondo, the Korean martial art, rather than those limited to sport competition. We routinely address this component of taekwondo in our traditional curriculum and frequently offer our services, often free of charge, to local civic organizations.”

For further information on the programs offered by the Chosun Taekwondo Academy, visit www.chosuntkd.com, call (845) 986-2288, or email at info@chosuntkd.com.