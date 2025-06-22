Chamber honors students

Three S.S. Seward Institute graduating seniors were awarded scholarships by the Florida Chamber of Commerce during Senior Award night on June 18.

The Chamber of Commerce, both through fund raising and donations from members, awards three graduating seniors with $1,000 scholarships each. The Class of 2025 recipients were Kaylee Krawcyk, Maris Neuman, and James Walsh.

Krawcyk will be attending SUNY Delhi in the fall majoring in architecture. She has been involved in many school activities and volunteered at the Florida Public Library as well as Beautiful People Sports program helping children with disabilities. She works part-time and has been named Valedictorian of the CTE program at OU BOCES.

Neuman will be attending SUNY Cortland this fall majoring in education. She has been involved in many school activities and was names Florida FunFest Youth Achievement Award in 2024 for outstanding service to the community.

Walsh is headed to the University at Buffalo where he will major in aerospace engineering. his goal in becoming an engineer is to help create innovations in technology in order to help communities grow. While in school, he set up multiple Red Cross blood drives for the National Honor Society. Walsh has been involved in many school activities as well as volunteering in the community and has worked at Apple ridge Orchards, Dunkin’ donuts and Mountain Creek.