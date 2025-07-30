The Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery will host a fundraiser for the Orange County Land Trust (OCLT) on Thursday, Aug. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event, Celebration for Conservation, will feature a farm-to-table buffet highlighting Orange County’s bountiful harvest, a fantastic selection of wine, beer, hard cider, and live music.

OCLT will also present their Louis Mills Conservation Award to Marlena Lange, a past member and president of OCLT’s Board of Directors. This accolade recognizes Lange’s unwavering dedication and relentless support for OCLT and environmental conservation.

All proceeds from the event support OCLT’s efforts to protect local farmland, wild habitats, and watershed lands. Tickets are $130 each. For tickets or to become an event sponsor, head to www.oclt.org/celebration-for-conservation/

Orange County Land Trust is dedicated to conserving Orange County’s watersheds, agricultural lands, and wildlife habitats through conservation agreements with willing landowners. For more information, call (845) 534-3690 or log onto www.oclt.org.