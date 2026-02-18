Celebrate Purim with Chabad

Chabad Goshen invites the county Jewish community to celebrate the joyous holiday of Purim with a lively, family-friendly event, “Purim in the Wild West,” on Tuesday, March 3, from 4:15–6:15 p.m. at the Chabad Center, 203 Main St., Goshen.

Purim is one of the most festive holidays on the Jewish calendar, commemorating the miraculous salvation of the Jewish people in ancient Persia as told in the Megillah (Book of Esther). The holiday is celebrated with joy, costume, gifts of food, charity, and a public Megillah reading.

This year’s Wild West–themed celebration will feature cowboy décor and crafts, a Western-style buffet, Megillah reading, Purim basket exchange, hamantaschen and l’chaim, and a special Cowboy Keith Rodeo Show.

“Purim is about not giving up hope even when a decree is set to destroy your people. In a turn of events, turning everything upside down G-d will always save us.” said Rabbi Meir Borenstein of Chabad Goshen. “We’re excited to bring the community together in a way that is joyful, welcoming, and filled with authentic Purim spirit. This event is designed for families to celebrate together and experience the power of Jewish unity.”

Rivkie Borenstein added, “Hearing the Megillah and shaking the gragger with a room full of your people reminds us that all Hamans of the world should be gone. What a powerful message to instill in your children with our wonderful Purim traditions. Come bring your family. Purim is so much fun!”

Admission is $18 per person, $36 per family, $54 sponsor.

No one is ever turned away due to lack of funds. Purim Partner opportunities are available at $180/$360.

For more information or to RSVP, contact chabadgoshen@gmail.com, call (845) 291-0514, or visit chabadgoshen.com.