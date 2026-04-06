Celebrate Earth Day at Albert Wisner Public Library

On Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Albert Wisner Public Library will host an Earth Day event. Co-sponsored by Sustainable Warwick, this event will feature earth-friendly programs, the opportunity to meet local experts, information on how to reduce waste and the chance to participate in various activities.

Event programs include:



Repair Café – bring knives, lamps, small tech, or textiles for repair

Too Good to Toss – browse and maybe take home a free, reused item

Lions Eyeglass Recycling – donate old eyeglasses

Terracycle Collection – drop off used oral care products and grab a free toothbrush

Food Scraps Composting – view a composting display

Coolest Recycling Drive – learn to recycle appliances and grab a free magnet

Recycle Coach App – get help sorting your recyclables

Plastic Film Recycling – drop off clean, stretchy plastic

Helpsy – find out what textiles you can recycle

From Our Home to Yours - sign up; maybe take home a free, reused item

Too Good to Go – sign up to help reduce food waste & score discounted foods

At 11 a.m., the library is offereing free seedlings (while supplies last), and at 11:30 a.m., families can enjoy a read-aloud and puppet show. Free cookies and crafts for children will be available.

There is no registration required to enjoy this event.