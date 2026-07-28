Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with Beit Kulanu

Celebrate America’s 250th year of independence with Beit Kulanu, Orange County’s newest congregation, at a joyful Shabbat experience on Friday, July 31, at 7 p.m. in the garden at 13 Roosevelt Avenue, Florida.

Curated by Rabbi Rebecca Shinder with musical accompaniment by Andy Hannes, the evening will feature patriotic and Jewish music, prayers for our country, lighthearted ice breakers, and performances of American pop, folk, and jazz favorites by Cheryl Kain, Dave Schiff, and other guest musicians.

Guests are invited to enjoy a festive potluck oneg following the program and share in an evening of fellowship, music, and community celebration.

For more information, call 845-651-7817.