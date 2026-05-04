Candidate Q&A: John Garcia for WVCSD’s Board of Education

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I’m running because steady, thoughtful leadership matters, and I know I can continue to contribute in ways that benefit our students and community. Warwick is home. It is where I have lived, worked, and raised my family, and giving back here is personal.

My focus is clear: maintain a high quality educational program while being responsible stewards of taxpayer resources. It is an honor to serve, and I am ready to continue that work.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I want to continue strengthening a district that already performs at a high level. While Warwick Valley students consistently exceed expectations on measures like the Regents exams, those results are only part of the story. As graduation requirements evolve and new realities like artificial intelligence take hold, we must stay focused on the broader competencies in our Portrait of a Graduate, ensuring students can collaborate, communicate, lead, and think critically.

At the same time, I will keep the board grounded in what matters most: students. Every decision should support their growth, which requires steady, collaborative leadership and a willingness to work through complex issues together. I also see this role as a bridge between the community and the district, built on listening, accessibility, and clear communication so that trust remains strong and our decisions reflect the values of the community we serve.

Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position.

I bring a lifetime of commitment to Warwick and the experience to match it. I have lived here for more than 70 years. I am a Warwick graduate, as were my parents, and my children followed that same path.

I spent over 35 years as a teacher in this district and more than 40 years as a coach, giving me a deep, practical understanding of students, classrooms, and how schools operate day to day. I hold a degree in physical education and health, along with a master’s in school administration and supervision and certification in educational leadership. I have also served nine years on the Board of Education, bringing direct experience in governance and decision-making.

Beyond the schools, I directed recreation for the Town and Village of Warwick for over two decades and have remained active in youth sports, the Hall of Fame Committee, the Historical Society, and other community organizations. This perspective allows me to approach decisions with experience and balance, always grounded in what is best for students and the community.

This is home, and I remain fully invested in its future, especially as my grandchild prepares to enter Warwick schools.