$!Buzzkill: Readers score 58% average on spelling bee

After reporting on local schools participating in the Scripps Spelling Bee, our newsroom decided to put readers to the test.

We took 25 words from the practice list middle schoolers use to prepare for the Scripps Bee and posted the test online.

200 readers took the test. The average score? Just 58%.

• Only 10 readers scored a 90% or higher.

• 35 readers got a B-level score between 80% and 89%.

• There were no perfect scores. Congratulations to our highest scorer, who got a 96% (24 out of 25 words spelled correctly).

The thorniest word was confreres, with only 48 people spelling it correctly. Here are the top 10 words that gave our spellers the most trouble: