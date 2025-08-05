Bulk trash pick-up schedule

The Village of Warwick will conduct a bulk pick-up of household items beginning the last week of August.

Items acceptable for pickup include: furniture, mattresses, rugs, etc. Please refer to the Village Website, www.villageofwarwickny.gov, for the complete list of Bulk Trash Requirements and Regulations.

The Village is asking residents to place metal items separately for recycling purposes.

The following items will not be picked up: garbage, leaves, brush, tires, barrels, paint, drain oil, construction debris, computer equipment, or appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, washers, dryers, and stoves. Two two cubic yards (approx. one pickup truck load) will be picked up and trash in excess of this amount will be left for the property owner’s removal.

All items are to be at the curbside by 7:00 a.m. on the day noted below to ensure pickup. Once the area has been picked up, there will be no return trips.

If you belong to a Homeowners Association (HOA), please contact them directly for further instructions.

The Village will be divided into two areas for pickup:

* Area 1: Aug. 25, 2025 – North Side of the Railroad Tracks

* Area 2: Sept. 2, 2025 – South Side of the Railroad Tracks

As a reference, Village Hall is on the North Side of the railroad tracks, and Railroad Green/Railroad Avenue is on the South Side. Please refer to the Village website, www.villageofwarwickny.gov, for a map and street listing.