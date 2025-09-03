Book & Bake Sale at Taekwondo academy

Members of the Chosun Taekwondo Academy will host the Annual Book & Bake Sale on Sat. Sept. 6. The event will be held at Christ Church, 50 South St., in Warwick from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. In the event of rain the event will be moved to Sunday Sept. 7.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Warwick Lions Club/Rotary International Holiday Party for underprivileged children. Funds are also earmarked for Christ Church.

The fundraiser will be organized and executed by the Chosun Leadership Team, a group of youngsters within the academy whose mission is to provide community service and enhance leadership skills by embracing the ancient creed of traditional taekwondo.

On hand to encourage success of the sale will be Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard as well as members of the Warwick Lions Club and Warwick Valley Rotary Club.

“The Chosun Taekwondo Academy Leadership Team is nothing short of amazing,” Lions Club Event Chair Claire Gabelmann said. “The Chosun Book Sale has continuously generated significant funds for this worthy event. They are well-organized and successful in their community efforts. All involved at the Lions Club are impressed with their enthusiasm and abilities under the direction of Chosun parent Kara Greh and Grandmaster Doug Cook.”

The Chosun Leadership Team was recognized for their efforts by the Warwick Valley Rotary Club in 2019.

For information about the Chosun Taekwondo Academy, call (845) 986-2288 or log onto www.chosuntkd.com.