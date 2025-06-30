Bike pump track seeks volunteers

Delayed by the recent heat wave, the Warwick Lions Club is seeking volunteers to help complete work on a pump track in Memorial Park.

Designed for biking on a specially built dirt track where riders generate speed by pumping their body weight rather than pedaling, the pump track features rollers, berms, and jumps. Initial construction began earlier in June but volunteers are needed to help with raking, shoveling, and moving dirt around the track under the guidance of track designer Jim Martinez of GetDirtyDesigns.

While any bike can be used, specific types like BMX bikes and dirt jump bikes are often preferred due to their geometry and built-in shock-absorbing construction. Riders use the momentum gained from pumping their bike to move through the track. They are known for being fun and accessible for all ages and skills.

The Warwick Pump Track will be located in Veterans Memorial Park. The project is fully funded by the Warwick Lions Club.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, log onto the Warwick Lions Club or Warwick Pump Track pages on Facebook.