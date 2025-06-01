Benefit gala planned

Spring Lake Hope Foundation and Satin Fine Foods, Inc. will host the 2025 “Courage in Action” Gala on Wednesday, June 4, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Villa Venezia in Middletown. The evening will bring together community members, dignitaries and businesses in support of three Hudson Valley children, Ava (8), Luke (8) and Aubree (10), who face significant medical challenges.

Proceeds from of the fundraiser will support the purchase of two wheelchair-accessible vehicles and complete a bathroom accessibility renovation, projects that will directly improve the lives of these three children and their families.