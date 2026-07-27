Bellvale Creamery draws guests from around the globe

This summer, the line for a scoop at Bellvale Creamery’s Mt. Peter location has looked a little like a United Nations reception. According to the Creamery’s “Where Are You From?” guest book, visitors from 23 countries on five continents made their way up Route 17A between mid-May and late July 2026 — the most internationally diverse season in the shop’s history.

Of the 127 guests who signed in, roughly seven in ten came from across the United States, representing more than two dozen states. New Jersey led the pack with 19 entries, followed by New York with 11, and Florida and California with eight apiece. Ice cream lovers also trekked in from as far as Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, and Colorado — proof that Bellvale’s farm-fresh reputation travels well beyond the Hudson Valley.

But the real story this year is the international crowd. Thirty-six visitors — nearly three in ten — arrived from overseas, and the timing tells the tale. With the FIFA World Cup final played just over the border in New Jersey this July, Bellvale saw a wave of European guests in the first two weeks of the month: fans from London, Bristol, and Edinburgh in the UK; Dublin, Ireland; Barcelona and Zaragoza, Spain; Lyon, France; and Bologna, Modena, Rome, and Comiso, Italy. The United Kingdom topped the international list with six visitors, followed by Italy with four. “Our favorite flavors, Coconut and Bellvale Bog, seem to appeal to all our customers regardless of their origin,” said Manager Jasmine Noteboom.

The guest book’s reach stretched far beyond Europe. Asia was well represented, with signatures from Taipei, Taiwan; Seoul, South Korea; Kochi and Bangalore, India; and Malaybalay City in the Philippines, along with guests from Amman, Jordan, and Ganey Tiqwa, Israel. Africa checked in from two corners of the continent — Cape Town, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola — while the Americas beyond the U.S. contributed visitors from British Columbia, Canada; the Dominican Republic; Guayaquil, Ecuador; and Metapán, El Salvador. Rounding out the map were guests from Switzerland, Germany, Ukraine, Serbia, and Istanbul, Turkey.

Not every traveler arrives by car, either. With the Appalachian Trail passing right by the Creamery, thru-hikers regularly step off the footpath for a scoop, a refill from the Creamery’s fresh water spigot, and a chance to power up their phones at the free charging station — small comforts that have made Bellvale a beloved waypoint on the 2,190-mile trek from Georgia to Maine.