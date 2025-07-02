Bee apiary at Oasis Farm

The Bee Apiary at The Oasis Farm will host its first Honeybee Talk and Hive Visit session on July 13 at 10:30 a.m.

The Oasis Farm at Warwick is the home of several managed bee colonies, with tens of thousands of honeybees foraging for nectar and spreading pollen from flower to flower within several miles.

These little insects are great pollinators and produce two harvests of local honey yearly.

Managing the colonies for good health, productivity, and general well-being takes several hours of expert time each month and relies on years of beekeeping experience. Both can be found in head-beekeeper, Roger Moss. He is part of the Oasis team, and the honey goes into special limited-edition mead, which is produced up the hill at our new Fence Road Farm Brewery.

The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for ages 8-14; $10 for adults and $5 for ages 8-14 for Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) family members.

The Oasis Far is located at Fence Road Farm Brewery Craft Brewery & Restaurant, 13 Fence Road in Warwick. Stop in to visit the Fence Road Farm and get a tour.

Support local beekeeping and never risk a sting by joining the local CSA. Contact Kerry at AnniesGardenmm@gmail.com for information.