Bandleader lights up The Cove

Cove Castle Restaurant owner, Bobby Pereira, has been determined to remind audiences throughout the metro New York region that Greenwood Lake was once the mecca of live music and featured many of the most famous bands and musicians in the country - from Jimmy Hendrix to the Ramones.

On a chilly Friday night in early December, when temperatures dipped and the crowd at The Cove was smaller than usual, Jeremy Langdale helped with that reminder as he delivered a performance that showed why he remains one of the Hudson Valley’s most compelling musicians.

Even with a light turnout, his acoustic playing was extraordinary — rich, expressive, and full of the soulful intensity and unique interpretations of the music that has become his hallmark — captivating everyone who braved the cold to hear him. Langdale is a dynamic Hudson Valley guitarist and bandleader whose music blends blues, funk, soul, and R&B into a high-energy, deeply groove-driven sound. As the creative force behind the Jeremy Langdale Band, he has built a reputation for electrifying live performances that highlight his versatile playing style and instinctive feel for roots-based American music.

Performing throughout the Hudson Valley’s music circuit, Langdale brings a brilliant, energetic performance to those who share his love of expressive, improvised, and rhythm-forward music. His guitar work moves effortlessly from soulful melodic lines to gritty blues phrasing and funky rhythmic textures, giving his music its distinctive, fluid character.

While Langdale keeps his personal background low-profile, his musical identity is unmistakable: A seasoned guitarist whose performances emphasize authenticity, connection, and the joy of live improvisation. Known for filling venues with rich grooves and infectious energy, he has become a staple of the local scene and a favorite among audiences who appreciate musicianship rooted in feeling as much as technique.

The Cove has established itself as a venue that stands apart for its commitment to the Warwick and Greenwood Lake community and to the soulful blend of genres that define its artists who are celebrated for their warmth, spontaneity, and unmistakable sound. Besides weekend performances with top notch names, and a seasonally elegant menu with an extensive bar and selection of mixed drinks, The Cove also features a jazz brunch on Sundays and will offer an extraordinary New Year’s Eve lineup to usher in 2026.

The Cove is located at 13 Castle Court in Greenwood Lake. To learn more, log onto covecastleny.com.