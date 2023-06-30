Awards. Local students receive scholarships

Family Orthodontics (the office of Dr. Haesin Jung in Warwick and Port Jervis) recently awarded its fourth annual “Smile Power Scholarship” to two high school seniors.

Applicants were asked to submit an essay on the positive impact of orthodontic treatment in their lives and there were several excellent submissions. Each winner received $1,000.

Anika Simon of Warwick and Emmalise Pulsinelli of Port Jervis were the scholarship recipients. Simon will attend Mount Saint Mary College in the fall and Pulsinelli has not yet decided on what college she will attend.