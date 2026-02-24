Artist of the Week: Zach Polsky

Warwick Valley High School senior Zach Polsky’s musical journey is one of passion, dedication, and leadership, and he will leave a lasting mark on Warwick’s performing arts community.

Zach’s love of music began in a home filled with melodies. “My whole family is pretty musical. My mom played the flute, my dad played the piano, and my sister studied music in college,” Zach shared. Inspired by his family, Zach picked up the violin in fourth grade at Sanfordville Elementary, following in his older sister’s footsteps. That early start blossomed into a lifelong commitment to music.

Throughout his years in Warwick Valley schools, Zach has performed with a variety of ensembles. In middle school, he joined the school orchestra and the Wire Choir, where he was motivated by older, more experienced musicians. “There were all these really good players that were sort of like setting the standard, while we middle schoolers, learning from older musicians and figuring it out as we go,” he recalled, reflecting on the growth and camaraderie that shaped his musical path.

At the high school, Zach has been a key member of the Chamber Orchestra, the school’s most advanced string ensemble. He also represented Warwick in All-County performances and participated in NYSSMA (New York State School Music Association) festivals for both violin and piano. “I play in the Chamber, which is like the higher level orchestra, and we go on trips to competitions to play against other schools,” he said.

Perhaps his proudest achievement came this past year, when Zach performed at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall as part of the Chamber Orchestra. “It was a huge accomplishment for the entire orchestra and personally the highlight of all my past experiences performing music,” Zach said.

Zach’s commitment to music extends beyond the school day. He takes private piano lessons, performs in recitals, and serves as page turner and occasional soloist for the Warwick Valley Chorale. He reached a personal milestone by earning a perfect score in the highest level of NYSSMA piano, qualifying him for the prestigious Piano Showcase.

In February, Zach once again put his piano playing ability on full display for not just the school audience, but the community at large! He performed a solo pian piece, Debussy’s Arabesque No. 1, during the 2026 Studio Music Grammy Awards.

Leadership is another strength for Zach. As a senior, he often guides younger students, especially in the Wire Choir. “Sometimes you break off into sections, and you have to go through a part with the younger kids to make sure they get it, sort of teach them that it’s okay,” he explained. His willingness to help has made him a role model.

While music is central to Zach’s experience, his creativity extends beyond it. He enjoys visual art and design, and he takes classes in drawing, painting, AutoCAD, and architecture. He plans to study industrial design in college, having been accepted to several top programs. “My goal was always to do something creative,” he said. “As a kid, I liked drawing in my free time, and found industrial design, which is creating different products, from idea to materials and designing shapes.”

Zach offers advice to younger students: “Make time for what you’re interested in. If you find something you’re into, that’s where the inspiration starts.”