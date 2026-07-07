Artist of the Week: Nya Whight-Webb

Nya Whight-Webb, who just ended her junior year at Warwick Valley High School, isn’t interested in choosing just one path.

She co-hosts “Wildcat News,” cheers on the varsity squad, serves as reporter for next year’s SkillsUSA chapter, and spends much of her free time auditioning for acting and modeling opportunities.

Among her many interests, one has stood out since childhood. At five years old, Nya decided she wanted to be an actor.

But the childhood dream never faded.

Earlier this year, Nya decided it was time to take acting more seriously. To convince her parents, she created a 12-page PowerPoint presentation explaining why she wanted to start auditioning professionally.

The presentation worked, and since January, she has built a business email, launched social media accounts dedicated to her work, and begun auditioning regularly through a casting platform. Every day after school, often before changing out of her school clothes, she sits on the stairs at home reviewing emails, checking audition notices, and filming self-tapes.

Her TikTok account recently surpassed 1,000 followers, she’s earned modeling opportunities and callbacks, and this summer she’ll appear in a short film directed by a fellow Warwick Valley High School student.

While acting remains her long-term goal, television production has helped her build many of the same skills.

Nya joined the WVHS Television Production program because she wanted to be in front of the camera. Before long, she found herself learning what happens behind it, too.

Since joining the program, instructor Daniel Cecconie has been one of her biggest supporters.

“He’s a very encouraging person,” she said. “He’d say, ‘You did amazing on your news thing today.’ That meant a lot.”

Through “Wildcat News,” live productions, and classroom projects, Nya has gained a deeper appreciation for collaboration and communication.

“Video production has taught me so much about working together and figuring out problems as a team,” she said. “In the control room, everyone has to listen, communicate, and click the right thing at the right moment. It’s such a small class, but it genuinely feels like a good time, and you walk away knowing how to work with people.”

The class has also introduced her to new friendships and experiences, making the school feel smaller and more connected.

Those teamwork skills were put to the test at this year’s SkillsUSA regional competition, where Nya and her partner, Violet Tinnirello, earned second place for their video, “Students Championing Their Futures,” which highlighted career and technical education opportunities available to students at Warwick Valley High School.

Outside of school, Nya draws inspiration from another key support system: her six sisters.

Whether they’re offering fashion advice, sending thrift-store finds, checking in from across the country, or encouraging her latest creative pursuits, they’ve played a major role in helping her explore her interests with confidence.

Those sisters have also inspired her plans after high school.

One sister studied in Sweden, another in Spain, and another recently returned from South Korea. Following in their footsteps, Nya hopes to spend her first year of college studying in Japan before returning to the United States to pursue a degree in marketing and communications with a minor in theater.

“I really like seeing big businesses grow,” she said. “Media management — that’s something I want to do. I want to diversify myself across different topics and studies so I’ll always have something.”

As she prepares for her senior year, Nya is focused on building her portfolio and gaining experience. Whether she’s behind a camera, in front of one, or preparing for her next audition, she’s creating opportunities for herself and learning from each one.

At five years old, Nya knew she wanted to be an actor. Years later, that goal remains the same, and her experiences, skills, and supporters are helping her get there.