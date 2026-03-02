Artist of the Week: Jude Gawronski

For Warwick Valley High School senior Jude Gawronski, percussion has taught him far more than just keeping time. Years of dedication in the district’s music program have helped him cultivate an appreciation for the unique balance percussion requires: staying present, finding flow and knowing when to listen versus when to lead.

“There’s a lot of decision-making and improvisation,” Jude shared. “You have to be in the right mindset for it, and it takes a lot of preparation and focus.”

An elementary-school interest continued to grow

Jude first explored percussion in fourth grade through instruments like snare, xylophone and cow bell. It wasn’t until seventh grade, when he got his first real opportunity on a drum set, that things clicked.



“I found out I was good at it, and I liked it,” he said. “It was something I could do without really overthinking.”

Today, he serves as president and lead percussionist of the WVHS Wind Ensemble and is an active member of the Jazz Band. Although he switches from many types of percussive instruments – such as snare, bongos and congas – he prefers drumming with the full setup.

A musical childhood

Music has been woven into Jude’s life for as long as he can remember, giving him plenty of early encounters with drums before he committed to percussion in middle school. As a child, he recalls tapping away on his dad’s drum set – a hobby he picked up when Jude was a toddler. Later, as an elementary student, he watched his older sister perform as a percussionist at the high school, drawing inspiration from her performances.

“It’s funny because we have home videos of me playing on that drum set when I was really little, like two years old, before I was really interested in it,” he said. “It’s fun to see how it all came back around.”

An appreciation for jazz

Over time, Jude’s skill level and musical taste have grown. Jazz, which once played quietly in the background during family dinners at his grandfather’s house, has now become one of his biggest inspirations.

“I feel like no eight year old is going to enjoy jazz very much,” he laughed. “I used to think it was boring. But as I grew up and listened more and heard my grandfather talk about it, it really heightened my interest.”

Now he names artists like Buddy Rich, Pasquale Grasso, John Coltrane, Chet Baker and Oscar Peterson among his favorites.

“With jazz, I really appreciate hearing how everything comes together,” he explained. “Now I listen more deeply and analyze what I’m hearing. That’s a lot more fun than it used to be.”

Musical leadership

Jude has also combined his love for music with leadership as the WVHS Wind Ensemble President. This year, he decided to switch up the group’s annual amusement park trip to a more immersive musical experience, taking his peers to a performance by the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center this March.

“If you play a sport, it’s exciting to watch professionals at the top of their game,” he said. “Music should be the same.”

Connecting music and athletics

That connection between music and athletics is something Jude understands well. As a hockey player and a member of the golf team, he sees strong parallels between performing on stage and competing in sports, especially when it comes to preparation and mindset.

Jude admits that performance nerves have been one of his biggest musical challenges, but they have also become an area of significant personal growth.

“It’s more mental than ability,” he said. “If you’re not in the right mindset, it can affect everything. Breathing and trying to stay calm while on stage is definitely a thing that I’ve been working on these past four years.”

One of Jude’s most standout memories happened earlier this year at the winter band concert, when he got to perform a swing-style piece titled, “Jitterbug!” on the drum set. He appreciated the opportunity to showcase his jazz influences.

Plans to keep playing

Looking ahead, Jude plans to attend Long Island University’s Brooklyn campus to study sports management, with the possibility of pursuing law school later. As a devoted sports fan who keeps up with scores and trade news on ESPN, he hopes to one day work as an agent or advisor in the sports world.

While music may not be his major, he has no intention of leaving it behind.

“It’s been a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t want to lose it,” he said. “Even if it’s not my major, I still want to perform, play and keep improving while I’m in college.”