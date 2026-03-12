Artist of the Week: Jayden Benoit

When senior Jayden Benoit picks up a guitar, notes that should take years to master unfold naturally from his fingers. His musical instincts were shaped by influences like progressive rock guitarist Alex Lifeson, metal guitarist Marty Friedman, and jazz fusion guitarists Eric Johnson and Issei Noro. Now, they have made him a standout performer and an essential part of the Warwick Valley High School music community.

An early ear for music

Jayden has been shaping his musical identity since he was seven, when the sound of guitars blasting through car speakers first caught his attention.

“I heard some Megadeth songs that my dad was playing, and I just thought they were really cool and I wanted to learn them,” he said. He later discovered Rush, which, he said, “made me want to learn it both on guitar and drums.”

Jayden began guitar with help from his father before transitioning to lessons, while his start on drums came from family, too.

“My grandfather showed me really basic stuff, and then from there I kind of like just did it on my own,” he said. Eventually, formal drum lessons helped his playing “go to a different level.”

Admiration for guitar greats

Over the years, Jayden developed a deep love for progressive rock, jazz fusion, and metal, and leaned more into Friedman, Lifeson, Johnson and Noro.

His admiration for Lifeson is rooted in the guitarist’s approach to sound: “I really loved how melodic his solos were, and he really inspired me to start using effects pedals more to change the modulation of the guitar or the delay. That left a huge impression on me.”

Jayden’s precision as a guitarist has become a defining characteristic. Speaking about Johnson, he said, “His extremely clean and tight playing just made me want to become just a super clean player.”

Friedman’s influence is in the way Jayden approaches scales and musical expression. Jayden was struck by Friedman’s “exotic use of scales,” recalling that when he first heard Friedman’s playing, he was “just like blown away at how the guitar could sound.” That reaction pushed him to dive into more Megadeth material, learning songs that challenged his technique and broadened his sense of melody and phrasing. Friedman’s distinctive style helped shape his understanding of what the guitar could be capable of.

Issei Noro also played a major role in Jayden’s development, especially in shaping the speed and melody he strives for today.

“I really liked his melodies and how fast he could shred,” a combination that resonated with the direction Jayden hoped to take with his own music. Alongside his other influences, Noro helped guide Jayden toward the jazz‑fusion and metal styles that now define much of his playing.

A leader in the high school music community

His teacher, Mrs. Maynard, has watched his growth first-hand.

“Jayden is genuinely one of the nicest and purest individuals I have met,” she said. “He is incredible on guitar and has an ear that is far beyond a high school student.”

That ear is something Jayden has noticed about himself, too.

“I can recognize melodies and other stuff pretty easily,” he said. “And, I can listen really closely to songs and hear the really little things that are going on.”

At school, Jayden is president of the Studio Music Club, where students record, collaborate, and prepare for the school’s annual Grammys performance. Jayden is coordinating the event, helping with setup, doing sound, and assisting Mrs. Maynard.

Studying theory and strengthening skills

He also takes AP Music Theory, a class he enrolled in to strengthen his musicianship.

“I really just wanted to expand my music vocabulary, especially translating it to guitar.”

But, he said, his understanding of music theory is more about what comes naturally to him.

“I use what I learn, but it’s kind of like something that just goes on in the back of my head and then it like just comes out.”

Inspiring other musicians

Beyond clubs and classes, Jayden also supports the music production course, where he helps guide other students.

Mrs. Maynard sees Jayden not only as a talented musician but as a dependable and joyful presence in the department.

“I nominated Jayden for Artist of the Week because not only is he one of the most talented students I have worked with, but he has the biggest heart there is. I can count on Jayden to always be there, and he is eager and happy to be involved. If he has a vision, he will work hard to make it come to fruition. And, Jayden has been an integral part of the Music Production program here at the high school.”

A future in music

Looking ahead, Jayden is preparing for life in professional music. He recently auditioned for Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he hopes to major in music production with a focus on guitar. Long‑term, he sees himself working in the industry as either a session musician or a music producer.

Jayden’s passion for music will only continue to grow.

“Over the past like three or four years, my progression has been on like a whole other level,” he said. And with college on the horizon, he’s eager to keep learning, especially writing music of his own. “That’s why I want to go to Berklee, to learn how to write my own.”