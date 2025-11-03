Artist of the Week: Jake Tannar

Warwick Valley High School senior Jake Tannar puts his heart into everything he does - whether it’s on the track, the stage or in the classroom. He has played the viola since fifth grade, and although he said he only picked it up by chance, his appreciation for the instrument has deepened with time.

“I remember them showing us a bunch of instruments and getting to try them out, and I guess that’s the one that I sounded okay with,” he laughed. The viola, he explained, has a unique sound he loves, that rests somewhere between the high pitch of a violin and the low hum of a cello, but with a warmer, more resonant tone.

Tannar plays an important role in the high school’s Chamber Orchestra and has been a member of the annual Hudson Valley Performing Arts Youth Orchestra program since his freshman year. The prestigious opportunity brings together top musicians from across the region for weekly rehearsals and seasonal performances.

“I like it because the music is a bit more advanced than what we play here at the high school,” he said about embracing the challenges that come with making the ensemble, adding that he feels honored to play alongside such talented musicians his own age.

“And I don’t really get nervous to perform,” he explained. “I feel more excited! It’s exhilarating to be there. And I’m not a professional or anything, but the people around me are really good.”

Music is just one part of Tannar’s busy schedule. He has been running track since seventh grade, often heading straight from a meet to rehearsal or vice versa, even before tackling homework. Despite the tight schedule, he said he enjoys the benefits that come with being a member of a team.

Next fall, Tannar will attend Liberty University to study civil engineering. It’s an achievement he’s been working towards for many years.

“As a freshman, I feel like I wasn’t that great with my grades,” he said. “But as senior year got closer, I realized that if I wanted to go into engineering, or something related to architecture, then I would have to take school more seriously and really apply myself.”

His interest in architecture stems from an admiration for Warwick’s historic homes, especially its Victorian houses. Tannar is currently enrolled in Rocco Manno’s Civil Engineering & Architecture class and recently designed a restaurant blueprint entirely by hand.

With such a full schedule, Tannar said he is especially grateful for the time he gets to spend making music. Music is an essential part of Jake’s life that connects him not only to himself, but also to his family.

“My dad was always into music, too,” he said. “He played classical guitar and talked about how he was always in the practice room. I feel like I’m kind of like that now. I just like to spend time there, keep practicing and improving.”

Tannar has been embracing every moment of his last year of high school. He’ll run his last cross country race and is looking ahead to social events like the senior picnic and the hotly anticipated senior water gun challenge. He also plans to continue playing viola in college if the opportunity arises.