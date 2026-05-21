Artist of the Week: Jaida Martinez

Warwick Valley High School senior Jaida Martinez has been named the Warwick Valley Central School District Artist of the Week, a distinction that puts her creative journey center stage and highlights her dedication, talent, and positive influence on the school community.

”Jaida is an exceptional student who has truly taken advantage of everything the visual arts department has to offer. Her commitment to her craft and her willingness to help her peers and the community set her apart,” says WVHS art teacher Kristen Spano. “Her artistic journey is marked by a deep exploration of the department, and her diverse background is beautifully synthesized in the portfolio of work she’s put together.”

Art has always been part of Jaida’s life, thanks to a creative and supportive family. “It runs through many generations,” she shares. “My mom, she’s very talented. My dad used to draw, and my aunts, uncles, and my grandma; they all make art, too.” Jaida even draws inspiration from old sketchbooks passed down from her uncle. “It’s really cool to have because I look at them and I get inspiration. This is what my family does.”

Drawing for as long as she can remember

Jaida’s passion for art blossomed early. Growing up in that arts-forward family environment, Jaida said she’s been drawing for “as long as [she] can remember.” By the time she’d drawn and crafted her way through middle school, Jaida had impressed her art teachers enough to earn their necessary recommendation to enroll in Foundations in Art as a high school freshman. From there, her skills and ambition really found the room to flourish.

“I’ve taken almost all of the art classes since freshman year,” she said, confirming what Spano had to say about Jaida’s dedication. She has taken everything from Drawing to Sculpture to AP Art History to Fashion Design; you name a Warwick Valley art course (or event or club, for that matter), and Jaida’s been a part of it. And that means she’s also had the opportunity to work with each of the department’s teachers.

Jaida has also taken on set design and creative projects for events like the Crystal Springs pumpkin carving competition, saying, “I would come down during study halls and take all the time I had to create any set design pieces ... It took a long time, but it was totally worth it because seeing everything put together and, and the community coming together in the art class, it’s a great experience.”

Newspaper Fashion Show

A highlight of Jaida’s high school years has been her four-year participation in the annual Newspaper Fashion Show. “Every year, I try to push myself. Last year, I made a dress with spider arms, and this year the theme is Mad Hatter.”

She described her design for this year as an off-the-shoulder dress with a large and elaborate complementary sun hat. In keeping with the theme, the ensemble even incorporates playing cards.

“It’s probably my biggest project yet, and I’m excited to model it myself,” Jaida said. Known for her attention to detail, bold accessories, and imaginative flair, Jaida spends countless hours folding, gluing, and assembling her pieces. “In the end, when you perform, it feels great. That’s what keeps me creating.”

Community impact

Beyond her own imaginative designs and projects, Jaida has also made a lasting impact on the Warwick Valley arts community. As secretary of the Art Club, she’s kept projects organized and helped foster a welcoming environment for fellow artists. Her leadership shone during the department’s recent Paint ‘n Shop event, where she came up with the idea for a ceramic planter craft for children

“The Paint & Shop was so busy, but it was a huge success,” Jaida said. “I’d say at least 30 kids participated, and a lot of community artists were even able to come out and sell their work. We raised right around $2,000 for student scholarships.”

Jaida’s dedication to community service is impressive. She has logged more than 75 hours of community service, far surpassing her graduation requirement. She volunteers at events like the Pine Island Pumpkin Fest and the Warwick Valley Central School District-Wide STEAM Fair, and she’s helped lead the Art Club to three consecutive wins at the aforementioned Crystal Springs pumpkin carving competition.

Grateful for teachers

Reflecting on her growth, Jaida says her teachers—especially Ms. Spano—helped her find a sense of belonging and confidence. “As an incoming freshman, I was extremely nervous, and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, like, where am I gonna find my place?’” She quickly overcame her worries and immediately felt like she fit in as a member of the Art Club. ”Ms. Spano really got me out of my shell. And I feel like so much of the person I am today is because of the support from my teachers and my art friends.”

Jaida’s collaborative spirit and compassion have made her a peer leader and mentor.

“I’m always up to help my teachers. I’m always in Ms. Spano’s room working on something, always doing little side projects. I find that kind of stuff really fun,” he said. “I enjoy being able to support and uplift others, and, over the years, I’ve found that helping my peers and seeing them succeed is just as rewarding as working on my own projects.”

Jaida has found great joy and fulfillment in helping other artists who are struggling with a specific technique or even their own creative direction, by being there to encourage them and offer advice.

“We all inspire each other, and there’s a sense of belonging that comes from working side by side,” she said. “That’s what makes our art community so special. The peers mean a lot to me, and that’s the reason I keep going. It’s the energy I thrive on. It’s great!”

Next stop, FIT

Looking ahead, Jaida is excited to take her creativity and drive to the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she will begin studying in the school’s toy design program. But, even though she’s already received her acceptance to FIT, Jaida hasn’t slowed her creative roll at all. She has continued to look forward, pushing her own creativity and adding even more outstanding pieces to her portfolio.

For a short time, Jaida had her sights set on pursuing animation. But during her sculpture class, she fell in love with working with clay, and her interests shifted.

“I’ve always been a crafty person, and I’ve always liked to draw characters, so that hands-on sculpture experience, making something physical, that really got me thinking about turning my characters into real things,” Jaida said. “I’ve always loved toys and collectibles, so I have the dream of one day creating something iconic!”

She says that FIT’s locale and overall atmosphere feel like the perfect match for her to explore both the technical and whimsical sides of her art.

“I thrive in that kind of creative environment,” she said. “I’m excited to get down there and learn so much more!”