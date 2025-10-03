Artist of the Week: Gia Spadaccini

Warwick Valley Middle School seventh grader Gia Spadaccini has a passion for the performing arts. A singer, songwriter, actor and, even, budding director, she embraces every opportunity to grow as a performer, and she has the resume to show for it.

Spadaccini is an active member of the WVMS chorus and has performed as a featured soloist in past Orange County Music Educators Association All-County choirs. She also shines as a soloist with the middle school’s Ukulele Club and is involved with the WVMS Drama Club. Even outside of school, Spadaccini takes performing seriously, and is an active troupe member with both the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts and, most recently, the Warwick Reformed Church Theater Company.

One of her biggest fans is also one of her teachers, WVMS chorus director and general music educator Shane Peters, who has been working with Spadaccini for the past two years.

“Gia’s voice will blow any listener away — she’s got some pipes!” he said. “When I met Gia in fifth grade, I immediately saw what a force she was. We are so lucky that she lends her hard work and talents to everything music related here in Warwick.”

Her earliest memories are of belting out songs from “Dora the Explorer” into a toy microphone as a little girl.

“I’ve always loved music. My dad really got me into singing because he connects so deeply with emotion, and that inspired me,” she said. “I quit ballet so I could start a new life in music. Music feels like it’s never going to go away. It’s in my heart.”

As a songwriter, Spadaccini admires the powerful messages songs can deliver and how they can impact people.

“I really like to write songs about deep emotions,” she said. “I like to say what I believe, and I don’t let anyone get in the way of that. Sometimes people judge me — like for being short — but I just let it pass. That’s how God made me. I know I have a purpose, and I’m going to pursue it.”

For her next project, Spadaccini is directing her very first play. She wrote the script herself, and it is far more developed than one might expect from a middle school playwright, complete with multiple characters, subplots, and plenty of twists.

“My first main role was JoJo in ‘Seussical the Musical.’ They actually turned the boy part into a girl part for me,” she said. “It was my first time having lines and songs, and I was freaking out backstage. But my best friend, Helena, who played the Cat in the Hat, really helped me get through it.”

Spadaccini is already paying it forward, passing on her enthusiasm and dedication to the next generation. She has been helping her younger sister, Ava, prepare for auditions, offering advice on everything from stage presence to what to do if something goes wrong.

Beyond the stage, Spadaccini keeps busy with cheerleading, basketball and flag football. She is also auditioning for the WVMS Honors Chorus this year and hopes to land a lead role in one of the WVMS Drama Club productions before graduating. She is especially looking forward to spending more time with Mr. Peters.

“He’s like my best friend,” she said. “He really cares, and he puts in so much work for us. I appreciate him so much.”