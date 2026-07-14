Artist of the Week: Evalie Seid

If you’re ever looking for recent Warwick Valley Middle School graduate Evalie Seid, just follow the music. Whether she’s singing with her older sister, competing in basketball, cheerleading, and track, serving in the National Junior Honor Society, helping organize community events through the Youth Advisory Board, or volunteering through Girls Circle, music seems to be at the center of it all.

“I always have my parents yelling at me, like, ‘Why do you need to have a soundtrack to your life?’” Evalie laughed. “But I just feel like that’s who I am. There’s always music playing, always music coming from somewhere. Either I’m singing, or I’m listening to music. That’s always been me.”

Evalie performed as a soloist at multiple Warwick Valley Middle School concerts and a Junior High All-County Chorus selection in both seventh and eighth grade.

“Her leadership and confidence help guide her section in rehearsals; she is always on point and has such an incredible voice,” said Chorus Teacher Shane Peters said. “I am so proud of how much she has evolved as a musician during her time here in middle school, and I cannot wait to see what she accomplishes next.”

For Evalie, music has always been about more than performing.

“I’ve always been drawn toward music, and the idea of making the sound yourself is just cool to me,” she said. “Singing is a very good way to get your emotions out. When I’m upset, I’m singing. When I’m happy, I’m singing. And it’s a way to make the people around you happy, too. It’s a way to lift people up, a way to bring people together. Music is just a very beautiful thing.”

Music runs deep in the Seid family. Evalie sings with her older sister, Arielle, who she counts among her biggest influences.

“I take a lot of inspiration from my older sister,” Evalie said. “She’s kind of led me in the right direction in all aspects.”

At home, Evalie feels grateful to have such a strong support system.

”He’s always there in the front row, standing up with his camera,” Evalie said of her father. “And my mom has supported me through all my decisions. My parents have just been supportive of whatever we enjoy. If you want to do it, they will support you.”

Looking back on middle school, Evalie is most proud of how much she’s grown.

“I always felt like I wasn’t ready for middle school,” she said. “But I’ve pushed myself to get involved, try new things, and put myself out there. Looking back, I’m proud of where I am now and all the things I’ve been able to be part of.”

It’s also shaped the advice she shares with younger students.

“Try your hardest not to put so much pressure on yourself,” she said. “Worrying about your grades constantly won’t help you. Once you let go and focus on what needs to be focused on — not 700 things at once — it makes everything so much easier. Just take it one step at a time.”

As for the future, Evalie has her sights set high. She hopes to one day become a Supreme Court justice.

Wherever she ends up — the courtroom, the stage, or the track — she’s quick to say she wouldn’t have gotten there on her own.

“Nothing that I’ve done, I’ve done myself,” Evalie said. “I’ve always had help from the people around me. My family has given everything to me, and it’s built me to where I am now.”