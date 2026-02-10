The Florida Union Free School District recently named the following students as Art/Music Students of the Month for January:

Felix You (Grade 11) and David Burkey (Grade 12) – Both have demonstrated exceptional mastery of complex subject matter in Music Theory. Their outstanding effort and dedication have propelled their class to progress further than any other group in recent history.

Carla Zuluaga (Grade 11) – She is a motivated artist whose work is defined by its thoughtfulness and high quality. Beyond her technical skill, she serves as a natural mentor and inspiration to her peers. Her dedication and positive influence make her a truly deserving Artist of the Month.

Kimberly Gonzalez Barragan (Grade 7) – Her dedication to the band has been described as truly impressive. By treating every practice as a chance to better herself, she has shown progress this year. Her positive attitude and top-tier classroom effort are an inspiration to the entire ensemble.

Emily Torres (Grade 7) – A very hard working art student, her understanding of the different concepts, styles, mediums and techniques is demonstrated in her beautiful artwork.