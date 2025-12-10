Art/Music Students of the Month

Nicholas Berry - Grade 7

Nicholas is a talented and driven student. During his time in art, he consistently sought new ways to challenge himself through different mediums and more complex concepts and styles. He is a fast learner who is always willing to try something new. When he wasn’t experimenting with advanced techniques, he served as a helpful and reliable classmate, readily offering guidance to his peers when needed.

John Michael Hoensch II - Grade 12

John Michael is a motivated artist who is continually working to strengthen his watercolor painting skills. He brings consistent positive energy to the classroom and is a supportive influence on his peers, always offering encouragement and constructive feedback.

Olivia Perez - Grade 11

Olivia consistently seeks out and masters challenging music that pushes the boundaries of her performance. Her dedication and strong work ethic set an inspiring standard for all high school musicians.