Area historians join to share hidden stories

Two years ago, ten historical societies and town historians from Orange County came together to share fifty hidden and sometimes neglected stories about regional artifacts. The goal was to demonstrate how these artifacts and their stories are integral to the fabric of our communities.

“What started as a push to showcase our information with larger audiences soon grew into something far more,” says Alex Prizgintas, who organized these events through his roles as president of the Woodbury Historical Society and Town Historian of Woodbury and Tuxedo. “So many stories that are rich with detail, not to mention inspiring, lie right here in Orange County. In a time when historical societies have sometimes struggled to find their voice, our coalition of organizations offers a place where members of the public—not just from one town but an entire county—can travel to learn, share, and perhaps even contribute to helping to preserve our history. We hope that in doing so, we are encouraging the next generation of historians who can take on the important task of stewarding artifacts, stories, and memories of our communities.”

Orange County’s 250th: Individuals and Artifacts of the American Revolution

Starting with “Fifty Items of Orange County,” and followed by “Fifty People who Shaped Orange County,” this year’s theme takes a new, bold step. “With the arrival of the 250th, we celebrate the part that our county played in the birth of our nation,” says Prizgintas.

Taking place on Sunday, April 26, from 12-4 p.m., “Orange County’s 250th: Individuals and Artifacts of the American Revolution” will bring together approximately seventeen historical societies and town historians. Those participating include Blooming Grove, Chester, Deerpark, Goshen, Greenwood Lake, Harriman, Highland Falls, Monroe, Mount Hope, New Windsor, Tuxedo, Walden/Montgomery, Warwick, and Woodbury, including the Orange County Archaeological Chapter and the Orange County Genealogical Society.

“We are especially excited this year to have the County Historian’s Office join us this year, introducing a new partnership,” notes Prizgintas.

Sharing stories of importance to the American Revolution

While some groups will provide helpful references for those doing historical research, most participants will be sharing five stories of individuals, people, and locations that were important to the American Revolution.

“You can expect to read and hear about some of the well-known sites in our region, such as Fort Montgomery, West Point, Newburgh’s Washington Headquarters, and the New Windsor Cantonment,” according to Prizgintas. “However, we will be contrasting this with other sites that may not be as well known, such as the Ramapo Pass extending from Cornwall to Tuxedo, which proved an important transportation conduit for patriots and loyalists alike; Chester’s Yelverton Inn which hosted George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, and Aaron Burr; and the sites of raids by Mohawk military leader Joseph Brandt in Deerpark—culminating in the 1779 Battle of Minisink. Likewise, contrasting notable figures of the era who passed through Orange County, such as geographer Robert Erskine, Secretary of War Henry Knox, and General Horatio Gates. Stories of more regional yet still important individuals include Goshen’s Henry Wisner, a member of the First Continental Congress, Warwick’s General John Hathorn, and the tales of Monroe’s Claudius Smith, whose gang terrorized patriot forces in the region. Orange County stood as a vital keystone in the greater American Revolution, and we want to show how our communities and local people impacted this national story.”

“Orange County’s 250th: Individuals and Artifacts of the American Revolution” will take place on Sunday, April 26, at the Town of Woodbury Senior Center, 16 County Route 105, Highland Mills. All members of the public are welcome. For more information, please contact the Woodbury Historical Society at 845-928-6770 or email woodbury1889@optonline.net.