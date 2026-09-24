Applefest t-shirt design winners revealed

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce Applefest Committee has announced the winners of the 2026 t-shirt design contests. In the adult category, Denise Werner won first place. In the kids category, Lilyana Amoresano won with her design.

Adult category winner Denise Werner said “I’m honored to have my artwork selected for the 36th Annual Warwick Applefest t-shirt, especially in celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary. I’m grateful for the chance to support an event that brings our town together year after year.”

Applefest t-shirts will be available for sale at Applefest on Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.