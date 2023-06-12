Annual Street Fair, Lakeside Farmers Market draw crowds

Greenwood Lake’s doubleheader Annual Street Fair and Lakeside Farmers Market drew larger than normal crowds to their respective venues on Windermere Avenue last Saturday.

Street Fair-goers benefitted from the clear, blue skies and mild temperatures – a welcomed relief from smoke and smog from the Canadian fires that have been plaguing that country in recent weeks. Among the dozens of vendors were face-painters, food trucks, yoga instructors, local merchants, not-for-profit organizations, and artisan craft-makers.

Common Ground Community Garden was created in 2021 by Chad Pilieri with the goal of improving the quality of life, encouraging community involvements, and demonstrating the power of victory gardens for Greenwood Lake residents.

“We enjoy hosting volunteers who can spend a few hours in nature cultivating food and growing community,” Pilieri said. “When you volunteer with us you are supporting a dignified free-food model, and strengthening our community’s health and wellness.”

Thais Pilieri and Marilyn Hayden, representatives from the Greenwood Lake Centennial Committee, were on hand to help sell tickets to the upcoming Ball Drop event in Winstanley Park, on July 1, after the Celebrate America Parade. Two thousand numbered ping pong balls will be dropped onto a tarp with a target on it. The first-, second- and third-place contestants who are closest to the bullseye will win cash prizes of $1,500, $500 and $250 respectively. Find more information at https://GWLCentennial.org.

Meanwhile in Winstanley Park, the Lakeside Farmers Market was reopening for another new season in Greenwood Lake, featuring returning farmers, such as J&A Farm, Campanelli’s Poultry Farm, Jean-Claude Bakery, and Spring Hollow Distillery - plus a few new faces, like Shannon’s Eyes on the Pies, and Unique Creations, maker of homemade bath and body products.

Next week, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s representative, Jim Hall, will be offering a limited supply of modestly priced tick identification kits. According to Hall, the ticks are very bad this year and Cornell’s entomologists want to be able to enlist the support of local residents in identifying any ticks that they or their pets may encounter.

To learn more about the Lakeside Farmers Market, log onto https://VillageofGreenwoodLake.org/lakeside-farmers-market.