Warwick. Ping pong balls drop for a purpose

After two successful practice runs with the Greenwood Lake Fire Department, 2,000 numbered ping pong balls will be dropped from a container held aloft by a hook and ladder truck onto a tarp holding a specially fabricated funnel and tube device in Winstanley Park.

The event will be held on Saturday June 10 at 5 p.m., giving a few lucky contestants and supporters of the upcoming Greenwood Lake Centennial a chance to win prize money.

There are three winner levels: First prize takes home $1,500; second prize, $500; and third prize, $250.

The “drop zone” will be located in Winstanley Park, the field adjacent on CVS on Windermere Avenue, across from the Chase Bank. While the winner need not be present, a large audience is expected to attend as it’s the day of the Annual Village Street Fair and the beginning the Lakeside Farmers Market season.

To enter the Ball Drop Contest, simply purchase a $10 ticket at https://gwlcentennial.org/ball-drop-ticket-purchase/. After purchasing a ticket on-line, you will receive an email with your ping pong ball number(s). A ticket stub is not required to claim prizes.

Tickets are also being sold from familiar retail spots throughout the Village to benefit the Greenwood Lake Centennial Fund Raising Event, a non-profit organization, allowing most donations to become tax-deductible, according to the IRS.

The Greenwood Lake Centennial Committee is working on several events this year in preparation for the special commemoration of the Village’s 100th anniversary in March, 2024. To learn more about the Centennial activities, log onto https://GWLCentennial.org.