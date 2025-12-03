Greenwood Lakes Elks Lodge 2067 will hold their Annual Hoop Shoot event Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Greenwood Lake Elementary School, 80 Waterstone Road.

The Hoop Shoot consists of shooting 25 free throws to score the highest, open to boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 13. Participants are welcomed from the Warwick and Greenwood Lake school districts. Winners are selected from several age categories and winners will become eligible to participate in the next round in Liberty, N.Y., in January 2026.

the Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge’s objective aligns with the broader national organization’s values: to promote the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love, and Fidelity. Its mission includes fostering American patriotism, enhancing members’ welfare and happiness, and serving the community through charitable programs like those supporting veterans, youth, and those in need.

To learn more, contact Tom at (845) 222-8731,